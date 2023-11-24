Champion Newspapers Limited
Ohanaeze to Tinubu: Release Nnamdi Kanu as Christmas gift to Igbo

In a recent development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has passionately implored President Bola Tinubu to extend a significant Christmas gift to Christians by releasing Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

 

The plea, articulated in a press statement by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary General of the factional  Ohanaeze Ndigbo, emphasizes the release of Kanu as a pivotal step towards restoring peace in the South East.

 

The statement underscores that releasing Kanu would not only bring an end to the artificial security challenges in the region but also address the economic toll inflicted upon the area. Ohanaeze Ndigbo estimates losses exceeding 42 trillion naira since Kanu’s incarceration during the Buhari administration, attributing these losses to the security challenges artificially created by criminals exploiting the situation.

 

Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on President Bola Tinubu to not only focus on the immediate release of Kanu but also to address past systemic failures that have contributed to the region’s security challenges. Advertisements The group emphasizes the need for unity and urges stakeholders to provide support, signaling a collective effort to foster peace and justice in the South East.

 

Encouraging all stakeholders and the public to rally behind this plea, Ohanaeze Ndigbo believes that the release of Nnamdi Kanu will not only provide solace to the people but also reinstate confidence in the leadership’s commitment to the welfare and security of the Igbo people. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Appeal Reads: “We encourage all stakeholders and members of the public to support this plea for peace and justice in the Southeastern region.” “The release of Nnamdi Kanu will not only bring solace to the people but also restore confidence in the leadership’s commitment to the welfare and security of the Igbo people”.

 

As the festive season approaches, the appeal aims to highlight the significance of this gesture in promoting harmony and tranquility in the Southeastern region.

