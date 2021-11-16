Ohanaeze to FG: Regional autonomy, additional state for S/East panacea to Biafra agitation

Clement Nnachi, Abakiliki

Apex-Igbo Socio Cultural Organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has urged the Federal Government to initiate platforms for genuine dialogue with Igbo Leaders insisting that it remains the best political solution for the Biafra agitation in the south-east zone.

The Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, made the assertion in a Statement issued on behalf of the Organization on Monday.

According to the Statement, *the Federal Government must initiate the process to interface with neutral Igbo leaders by strictly prohibiting Igbo politicians from the dialogue*

” we are aware of the International pressures on the Federal Government, and why Federal should not miss the opportunity to seek for genuine dialogue with neutral Igbo Patriots*

The Statement suggested the inclusion of Elder statesmen that will genuinely communicate the plights of Ndigbo.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo reiterated that the International pressures on the Federal Government in respect to the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu after the Kenyan Government confirmed that there were no official extradition proceedings of Kanu before he was sent to Nigeria.

These International pressures have opened up extraordinary circumstances that must be explored by both the Federal Government and non-political Igbo leaders,”

The first step expected from the Federal Government is to set in motion mechanism for peaceful dialogue with Igbo religious leaders, Traditional rulers and selected Elder Statesmen.

The Statement named some Elder Statesmen to include Pa Mbazulike Amaechi, Elder KUK Kalu and others.

The Statement opined, *it’s obvious that Federal Government can’t shy away from peace talks with Igbos, before the next court appearance of Nnamdi Kanu on 19th January 2022.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo expressed the opinion that the Federal Government should expedite actions that will lead to additional State creation for the south-east and granting of full autonomy of Federating units of all the regions in the country.

These are the two best political solutions for addressing the activities of Biafra groups and their arrowheads ”

The releases of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho from incarceration without addressing the causes of the agitations will worsen the situation at hand, it will escalate their activities of the agitations*

Ohanaeze Ndigbo maintained that the only options for Federal Government is to create an additional state for the south-east and regional autonomy through the National Assembly.