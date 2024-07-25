Ohanaeze President General, Chief Iwuanyanwu dies at 82

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has passed on today at the age of 82 after a brief illness.

The announcement was made by his son, Jide Iwuanyanwu on behalf of the family.

In the statement signed by the son, he stated that the family will be announcing details of his burial arrangements after consultations.

The statement read, “The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohi Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State announces the demise of our Patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu- Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday July 25, 2024 after a brief illness. He was aged 82.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu is survived by his wife Lady Princess Frances Iwuanyanwu, many children and grand children including Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa – Managing Director, Champion Group of Newspapers.

“Details of the burial will be announced later by the family after due consultations.”

