Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Youths Wing concludes convention

By Cosmas Chukwu

Rising from a one day convention in Enugu, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Youth Wing enjoined Ndigbo and their youths to forge a united front in all the issues facing them.

The convention which had all the leaders of the youths at various levels reiterated unalloyed support to the Iwuanyanwu leadership even as they pledged their total solidarity and support in all matters affecting Ndigbo.

In communique issued after the meeting and made available by the Youth Wing Spokesman, Mazi Chika Art Adiele, the Youths urged President Bola Tinubu to release the illegally detained leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Details of the communique is published hereunder:

“COMMUNIQUE

A COMMUNIQUE OF THE JUST CONCLUDED IGBO YOUTH

LEADERS AND STAKEHOLDERS CONVENTION BY OHANAEZE

NDIGBO YOUTH WING WORLDWIDE HELD ON THE 10TH JUNE,

2023 IN ENUGU, ENUGU STATE.

” The Convention was attended by the Leaders and Representatives of the following

bodies; National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, Southeast, Ebubeagu Ndi Igbo

N’ime Oha-na-Eze, Ohanaeze Youth Parliament, OYP, Igbo Mandate Congress,

IMC, NANS Zone F/ South East, Ofuma Women Organization of Nigeria,

Confederation of Igbo Students CIS, General Assembly of All Igbo Christian

Organization and Ministers, GAAICOM, Ndigbo Youth Parliament and others.

“The Organizations used the convention to reaffirm their Solidarity and Support to

the emergence of Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel C. Iwuanyanwu, MFR, CFR, as the

President General, of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, and all the elected Governors,

National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly members, amongst others of

Igbo Extraction.

“Thus, the Convention, there in, enumerated, deliberated and resolved on how to

find the solutions to the problems militating against Ndigbo Youth Massive

Development by classifying them through “PULSE” standing for Politics, Unity,

Leadership, Security and Economy

“:POLITICS AND LEADERSHIP;

The Convention resolved and restated that, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing

Worldwide remains non partisan organization, but coordinates and champions the

activities, that benefits her members, environment, Ndigbo and humanity at large.

Thus, politics of 2023, have come and gone, irrespective of the pending cases in

the courts, we therefore, seek for positive inclusions of Ndigbo into all political

equations and positions in the Federation by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed

Tinubu, GCFR.

“We call on all the elected Governors across the Federation to appoint Igbos into

their respective administration to ensure unity in diversity and Igbo Governors

should appoint non Igbos into their Administration to demonstrate the golden rule

principles.

“There is also fundamental needs for Igbo Governors to inject new blood and able

Igbo Youths into their respective administration to encourage Youth participations

and good governance.

UNITY;

” We appreciated the importance of peace, unity, justice and sincerity of purpose for

the success and progress of any given polity. The convention resolved, that all

hands must be on deck to ensure, that Ndigbo worldwide shall continue to give

Ohanaeze Ndigbo every necessary support in all matters of National &

international importance, and interests.

“Any attempt by any individual clinque or interest group to undermine articulated

Igbo interest(s) will be appropriately sanctioned, within the law, by the appropriate

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Wings – Popular organs admonish Igbo Governors to recognize and support the effort of the Truth,

Justice and Peace Commission established by the Government of Anambra State,

for the purposes of Peace, Security Justice, enabling environment and stability in

Ndigbo Land.

“The convention called on Igbo Youth to close ranks and come together under the

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide who are the conveners of this

Convention. The pioneers and leaders of the the Wing – Popular organs were

mandated to act as the bridge and bring all other line ups or interest groups under

the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing.

“SECURITY:

After detailed deliberations, we appreciate the importance of Security across the

Nation, and in cognizance of the security situation in the Country in the past eight

years, the Convention resolved and advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,

led administration to; appoint at least one of the key Security/Service Chiefs; viz

Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air

Staff, Inspector General of Police, Director General, Department of State Security

Service from each of the six geopolitical zones i.e North East, North Central, North

West, South East, South West and South South.

To this end, a standing Committee from this Convention will work, with the

blessings of President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in the person of

Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel C. Iwuanyanwu, MFR, CFR, and all concerned to ensure,

that the above is implemented.

“The Convention also pleads with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,

GCFR to consider the appeal of the Governors of Enugu and Anambra States over

the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to the leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide;

thereby strengthening us to continue working for peace, security, understanding,

unity, progress etc in Nigeria.

e also, urge all the Governors of Igbo extraction to grant Amnesty to our restive

Youths to ensure their proper rehabilitations, Reformation and reintegration into

the Society and support the Nigerian Students of Igbo extraction with Bursary

allowances and other interventions for their welfare.

“ECONOMY:

The Convention adopts total implementations of the declared vision and mission of

the Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel C. Iwuanyanwu, MFR, CFR led Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Worldwide on economic developments of alaigbo, Nigeria and Africa in general.

We therefore, urge all concerned i.e Federal Government, State Governments,

Governors of Igbo extraction, Local Government Area Councils in Igbo land,

Ndigbo Captains of industries, Igbo organizations to align with the above stated

vision and mission.

We commend the Governors of South East who successfully stopped sit-at-home

and urge others to do the same.

“Thus, a standing committee emanating from this Convention will work with all

concerned to ensure proper implementations of the above resolutions.

In conclusion, the Convention mandates Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing

Worldwide to enter into cooperation and partnership with any Youth Organization,

Non- Governmental Organizations, Governments, Authorities, Institutions and

other sectors pursue and achieve Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing constitutional

aims and objectives.

Finally, various Standing Committees that have been set up are encouraged to

effectively carryout all the assignments given to them.”