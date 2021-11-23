Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide gives recipe to APC winning S/East States in future elections 

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has declared that the only panacea to the All Progressive Congress (APC ) winning elections in the five States of the South-East zone, is the creation of additional State in the region.

The Secretary General of the Organization Mazi Okechuwu Isiguzoro, made the assertion on behalf of the group in a Statement issued to newsmen on Monday.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide advised the APC led Federal Government that only the creation of additional State in the south-east would upturn the recent gaffes and losses for the party to make inroads in the region.

“The only thing the people of South-East zone want from President Mohammadu Buhari is an additional State in the region as a legacy gift for the zone, if this is done , APC failure will end and the party would flourish in the zone ”

According to the Statement,” Ndigbo have never been or faired well in the opposition political parties, they are constantly known to be in the mainstream party since 1960, but since 2015 despite the level of improved infrastructural development across the southeast, APC National leadership wonders why the party continues to flop and stagger in the South-East during the elections”

“2023 will not be an exception if right decisions are not taken, the only reason why they continue to fail lies in the fact that APC is yet to do the right thing, as they have rightly addressed some peculiar problems facing other regions,”

“In the South-West, they granted Abiola the Rights of a President and declared June 12 as Democracy Day to pacify the South-West, even when the have key positions in the Government including the office of the Vice President”

The Statement added that the Federal Government has agreed to clean up Ogoni-land, built Maritime University, open up Standard Guage Railways in Delta state and proposed presidential pardon for the late Ken Saro-Wiwa and others for the people of the Niger Delta.

“Today we have officially received the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Committee report on the additional state creation for the southeast which approved of the Aba state creation,”

“we wish to thank all the members of the Prof Ogbu led Committee on additional state creation for the southeast for the excellent and unbiased reports that favored the creation of the Aba State, especially the Secretary of the committee, Dimm Uche Okwukwu for standing on the path to honor and presented the reports to Igbo leadership”.

The Statement restated that Ohaneze Ndigbo Committee on additional State creation gave detailed knowledge on why equity and justice supported the Aba state ahead of other state movements in the South-East from Old Anambra and Imo States.

“it was empirical that old Anambra has three states created from it with three capitals in Awka( New Anambra), Enugu( Enugu state) and Abakiliki( Ebonyi state) respectively

while Old Imo State has only two States with only two capitals, Umuahia ( Abia) and Owerri ( Imo), and the committee recommended the creation of Aba state from Old Imo state and strategically Aba has the economic potentials for her survival as a new State”

The Statement added that Ohanaeze would dispatch the South-East New State reports to President Buhari, South-East Governors, and National Assembly leadership for quick actions.

” this is the best way for APC led Federal Government can upturn the colossal failures and flourish in the southeast by addressing the structural imbalance of five States in the southeast with 95 Local Governments, Federal Government is expected to initiate the process of creating additional state ( Aba state) for the South-East”

“this will end Biafra agitation and gain support for All Progressive Congress (APC), apart from it the party will continue to fight for her survival in the South-East”