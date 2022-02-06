Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Gives Obiozor A Thumbs -Up

…Passes Vote Of Confidence On Him

By Cosmas Chukwu

The National Executive Committee, NEC,of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has passed a vote of confidence on its President General, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor.

The motion for the vote of confidence was moved by the National Publicity Secretary of the association, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia who expressed immense delight that Professor Obiozor has shown leadership in the quest for a Nigerian president to emerge from the South East of Nigeria.

Ogbonnia had explained that Obiozor has maintained an unwavering and vigorous advocacy for the prevalent Igbo project.

Obiozor , the Ohanaeze spokesman maintained, has used his profound intellectual prowess, diplomatic finesse, national and foreign contacts to sustain the Igbo dream. Ogbonnia recalled the Obiozor deliberations with the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum led by Chief Edwin Clarke that gave rise to a communique that it will be a regrettable requiem for any political party that fails to pick its presidential candidate from the South.

The said Forum , Ogbonnia explained, had reportedly asserted that Nigeria is founded on a negotiated unity between the diverse Nigerian nationalities and that only a balance of interests among the component units can guarantee its corporate existence.

He noted that since the present cycle of Nigerian democracy, 1999 to date, the presidency has rotated between the North and the South; any effort to truncate the norm is a back-pedal and indeed a downward trajectory to the dark days of Nigerian history.

On the other hand, Ogbonnia contended, the least General Muhammadu Buhari owes Nigeria is to “do unto the South East in 2023 what General Olusegun Obasanjo did unto the North in 2007. This is equity; an irrevocable universal principle whose violation attracts perilous consequences”

Ogbonnia also cited the unalloyed position of Ambassador Obiozor on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; reiterating that even when it is clear that Obiozor does not align with the Kanu methodology, he has nevertheless displayed incredible large heart, fatherliness, creative empathy and offered useful suggestions through which Kanu can be set free. Ogbonnia recalled that Obiozor is the author of political solution for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and that in furtherance to that, he had also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to invoke his powers on the Prerogative of Mercy on the issue of Nnamdi Kanu. Obiozor, he added, had through a sustained engagement with various stake holders harmonized the various diverse interest groups in Igbo Land.

In seconding the motion, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Delta State, Hon. Frank Nwandu stated that Obiozor is God-given and that there couldn’t have been a better turbulent manager than the Obiozor genius while supporting the motion, Comrade Paul Nwankwo, the President of Abia State commended Obiozor for his wisdom, competence and inter-ethnic political relations.

Contributing, the President of Ohanaeze, Imo State, commended the vision, integrity, diplomatic dexterity and uncommon zeal in the President General.

The motion consequently received unanimous support and ovation.