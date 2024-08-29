Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, Chief Iwuanyanwu for burial November 1

The late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu will be buried on November 1.

The national burial committee announced this in Abuja shortly after its inauguration by Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo.

The inauguration which was held on Tuesday in Abuja had South-East stakeholders including serving and no-serving senators as members.

Iwuanyanwu, a businessman, politician and philanthropist known for his significant contributions to various sectors of the country died on July 25.

Briefing newsmen after the constitution of the committee, Uzodinma who is also the Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum, said that the committee was set up to give the late President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo a befitting burial.

“The national committee for the burial of our great leader, Iwuanyanwu, the immediate past President-General of Ndigbo has been constituted.

“The whole idea is to give him a very befitting burial that his status deserves,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the committee, Sen. Ben Obi announced that the late Iwuanyanwu would be buried on Nov. 1.

He described the late Ndigbo leader as a global citizen, adding that in every aspect of human endeavours, the late Iwuanyanwu excelled.

“The sacrifices he committed to the Igbo nation is something that is admirable by all of us and it is our decision as a people in collaboration with other associations like Afenifere, PANDEF, Middle Belt Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum to make sure that we give him a befitting burial.

“And we are grateful that Uzodinma has made it available for us to meet.

“They have agreed with the Primate of Anglican Church that he will be buried on Nov. 1. We will ensure a befitting burial,” Obi said.