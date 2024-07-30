Ohanaeze Ndigbo opens condolence register for Chief Iwuanyanwu,

By Cosmas Chukwu

The apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has opened a condolence register for their departed President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Journalist101 recalls that Chief Iwuanyanwu passed away on July 25, 2024, following a brief illness.

Opening the register following their emergency NEC meeting at the national headquarters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu, the Secretary General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, remarked, “A huge iroko has fallen.”

While extending their prayers to the family and relatives of Iwuanyanwu, Ambassador Emuchay stated that a committee for his burial will be constituted soon after appropriate consultations.

“Our prayers go out to his wife, children, the governor of Imo State, and all those who knew him.

“We’re in touch with the family, and a central burial committee will be established very soon.

“Appropriate consultations will commence with our governors, the structures, and the elders and stakeholders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as well as several other bodies and organizations to which the PG was affiliated.”

Ambassador Emuchay noted that Iwuanyanwu’s passing comes less than two years after they lost Ambassador Prof. George Obiozor, their previous PG. “It’s not easy for us in Ohanaeze, in the Igbo nation, and in Nigeria.”

He described the late Iwuanyanwu as a “rare human being with a large heart—a philanthropist, a renowned engineer, a sports and media figure, and an astute politician who sought the presidency of this country on three separate occasions.

“He had wonderful ideas and a vision for the Igbo nation and Nigeria. Collectively as NEC, we want to assure you that we will carry on from where he left off.”

He reassured that although the situation is challenging for the group, they will emerge from this trying moment.

“We have been here before, and we overcame. We shall overcome again. Though it’s not easy for us, we cannot question God. He has fulfilled his time and passed on the baton; it is now our responsibility to continue from where he stopped.

“We want to assure everyone that the ship of Ohanaeze is in safe hands; nothing will happen to Ohanaeze.”

He further stated that the Igbo Day celebration scheduled for September 29, 2024, has been “canceled in respect and honor of our departed PG.”

“I therefore have the honor to sign this condolence register at the national secretariat and will ask all the state presidents and Chapters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to open registers in their respective states so that people can convey their messages and prayers for our departed leader,” he concluded.