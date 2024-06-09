Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mourns Ferdinard Agu

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has received with a rude shock the sad news of the tragic passing of yet another Igbo prodigy; an exceptional moral edifice, a public spirit, an outstanding man among men, a vivacious exemplar, orator and mobile encyclopedia; the former Secretary, Ohanaeze Committee on Planning and Strategy, former member, Ohanaeze committee on Diaspora, former Managing Director of the Nigerian Maritime Authority (now NIMSA), former Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria, former Chairman of the Governing Council and Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Oturkpo, Architect Ferdinand Agu, MFR.

Ferdy, as he was fondly called by his peers was a thorough-bred Igbo with immense patriotic zeal for a restructured Nigeria. He worked closely with Professor Charles Soludo, CFR to produce the Ohanaeze document for Restructuring of the Nigerian Federation which was presented to the public on Monday, May 21, 2018, at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka. When it mattered most, the Ferdy social skill was sought in conducting the election that produced the Late Prof. George Obiozor as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at Owerri. Furthermore, in the clamour to develop the Igbo, Ferdy worked closely with a renowned economist, Professor Osita Ogbu to develop a template, that if implemented would transform Ala Igbo to a self-sustaining economy; and many others.

The likes of Architect Ferdinand Agu are very scarce to find; his amazing public relations, character comeliness, marital exemplariness, oratorical skill, political sagacity, dispositional humility, veritable source of inspiration, community leadership, audacious entrepreneurial acumen, role model and an unblemished public administrator.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR, OFR, MFR, GCSI, FNSE, FNIST, FNICE, KSC (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) could not withhold his sorrow on hearing the sad news. Iwuanyanwu exclaimed that another Igbo genius is gone. The Igbo Leader lamented that Nigeria could not tap or harness the enormous resource reservoir in Ferdinand Agu before he passed on.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo consoles the wife, the children, the aged mother, his siblings, the Obinagu Udi community and indeed the good people of Enugu State over this irreparable loss.

While we pray that the Almighty God will grant the soul of Architect Ferdinand Agu an eternal rest in his bosom, we urge the bereaved to accept with serenity the things we cannot change .