Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos mourns Iwuanyanwu

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State, Lord Mayor, Ambassador Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, has described as sudden and shocking the news of the death of President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide, Engineer Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, popularly known as Ahaejiagamba.

Speaking in Lagos, Aguene said: “Death is inevitable and will come when it will come. My heart and the heart of the entire members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, Ndigbo in general are heavy with the sad news but God Almighty knows better”.

Ambassador Aguene, fondly called Capacity president by Chief Iwuanyanwu while alive, regretted that death snatched the industrious Igbo leader before he could accomplish his great visions for Ndigbo.

Major Aguene, who prayed that God will grant the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, called on all Igbo sons and daughters home and abroad, the South-East Governors, Senators and members of the Federal House of Representatives, “to gear up towards giving the late Igbo icon, Ahaejiagamba, a befitting burial he deserves”.

“He is and was a National and International Figure, a symbol of true Igbo person, lover of Ndigbo and an accomplished entrepreneur. So, it behoves on us all not to allow his legacies to diminish or be trampled upon”, Major Aguene stated.

Recalling his last meeting with Chief Iwuanyanwu at his Owerri office and residence shortly before his death, Mayor Aguene pledged the support and commitment of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State “towards an epic and befitting burial for Chief Iwuanyanwu”.

