Ohanaeze Ndigbo has only one leadership in Rivers — Eze Nwokolo

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Eze Ndigbo Rivers and Bayelsa States, His Imperial Majesty, Sir Engr. Samm Nwokolo, has dismissed rumours of division among leadership of the Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Rivers State, saying leadership of the Ndigbo in the state remains one.

Eze Nwokolo stated this while interacting with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the State Capital on Wednesday.

The respected Igbo leader maintained that all stakeholders and members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state are united under the leadership of Chief Lucky Ekeji as Chairman.

He said “There is only one leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. At the national level, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, here in Rivers State, the Chairman is Chief Lucky Ekeji.

On the forthcoming 2023 Igbo Day celebration, Eze Nwokolo said, “We don’t have any problem in respect to our celebration. As usual, the national body led by the President, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu will first kickstart the celebration in Enugu this coming weekend, then after that, other states follows”.

Reacting to the petition by the Iwhuruoha People’s Assembly, IPA, to the Acting Inspector General of Police and copied to the state Commissioner of Police, CP, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, seeking to halt the 2023 Igbo Day celebration, the Eze Ndigbo Rivers and Bayelsa States, Eze Nwokolo urged the Ndigbos in Rivers State to remain calm and focused and never be

He noted that leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo had been working together to ensure a violence and crisis-free celebration in 2023.

The Eze Ndigbo Rivers and Bayelsa States, His Imperial Majesty, Sir Engr. Samm Nwokolo, also used the medium to congratulate the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara in his first 100 days in office and applauded his developmental strides