Ohanaeze Ndigbo Felicitates Uzodimma On Supreme Court Ruling

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has joined numerous friends and well-wishers to felicitate the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and the Chairman of the Nigerian Progressive Governors Forum, His Excellency Sen. Hope Uzodimma, CON over his victory at the Supreme Court as the authentic Governor of Imo State.

The Ohanaeze position was made known in a press release issued by Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia,the Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary.

“Ohanaeze salutes Uzodimma for his prolonged legal battle and consistent victories at the Governorship and House of Assembly Election Tribunal, at the Court of Appeal and subsequently at the Supreme Court on Friday, August 23, 2024.

“A deeper reflection on the Uzodimma trajectory presents the quintessence of God’s mysteries: “I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion. So then it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy”.

“Beyond the foregoing Lord’s assertions is the Uzodimma pragmatic vision, incredible prospectus and awesome social skills. Some of his unassailable credentials include his uncommon large heart, political savvy, audacious achievement motivation, friendly finesse, inter-ethnic legendary and an extra-ordinary perseverance in overcoming the seemingly insurmountable obstacle, most effortlessly.

“Uzodimma contested an election for a second term as the governor of Imo State on Novemeber 11, 2023. He won in all the twenty seven local government areas of the State. The Uzodimma re-election was a reward for hard work by the good people of Imo State. Amongst the Uzodimma landmark projects is the intractable 45 km Okigwe- Owerri which had defied solutions for over three decades. He delivered the road with good drainages, pavements and solar lights. The 34 kilometer stretch from Owerri to Orlu, the 27 kilometers road that goes from Owerri to Umuahia, dredging of Oguta/Orashi river, reactivation of long abandoned 380KVA Egbema Power Plant, establishment of healthcare facilities, educational developments, , etc. But most ennobling and indeed an impressive departure from the previous administrations in Imo State is his inclusive governance paradigm and mass human empowerment.

“The Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR was highly elated on hearing the cheering news of the Supreme Court ruling on the Imo State Governorship election. He expressed delight that in spite of diverse distractions, Governor Uzodimma has remained steadfast in the discharge of his core mandate as the peoples’ governor.

“On behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and all the structures of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, we convey our hearty felicitations to the good people of Imo State, the South East Governors Forum and the Progressive Governors Forum for this victory at the apex court.”