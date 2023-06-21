Ohanaeze Ndigbo disclaims Mazi Okwu Nnabuike

THE Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has issued a disclaimer on one Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, who parades himself as the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council.

A statement by Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, national publicity secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on June 20 and made available to Realnews stated that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide is not known to the organs and structures of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has also notified “the general public to discountenance any publication, press release or remarks emanating from Mazi Okwu Nnabuike or any of his agents as such publication, press release or remark does not in way represent the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. He is both a usurper and an impostor; an interloper who has no authority or mandate to act or speak on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for any reason whatsoever.”

The full disclaimer reads:

“The general public is hereby notified that one Mazi Okwu Nnabuike who has been parading himself as the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide is not known to the organs and structures of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“In other words, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide is a strange non-existent mischievous contrivance for narrow personal interests.

“It is a thing of grave concern to every Igbo adult that of all the ethnic groups in Nigeria, only amongst the Igbo that a few unrepentant wary transgressors have been recruited to tarnish and belittle the only apex umbrella body for which the Igbo are known.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo and indeed the eminent sons and daughters of Igbo land have pleaded with such mercenaries to desist from lowering the hallowed image of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to their levels.

“This group has been reminded to no avail that Ohanaeze represents the Igbo history, emotions, collective consciousness and solidarity that should not be dragged to the mud; and that they should not always place the Igbo on line with their unguarded youthful impetuosity. We have at various times informed the unsuspecting public to ignore the mischief makers as charlatans and media navigators who leech on the invaluable footprints of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to issue press releases for perverse and illicit pecuniary interests.

“The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has also taken a legal action of which Okwu Nnabuike is joined in the Enugu State High Court suit, marked E/878/2022. His Lordship Justice Uchenna Mogbo has issued an injunction restraining them from parading themselves as representatives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Since the above Court Order on March 12, 2023, which is still subsisting, these cohorts have continued to impersonate Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in most despicable forms.

“Curiously, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike has refused to honour the several invitations from security operatives to come and answer to criminal complaints of impersonation and perjury.

“Based on the foregoing, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR (Ahaejiagamba) notifies the general public to discountenance any publication, press release or remarks emanating from Mazi Okwu Nnabuike or any of his agents as such publication, press release or remark does not in way represent the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. He is both a usurper and an impostor; an interloper who has no authority or mandate to act or speak on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for any reason whatsoever.

We also appeal to the media to be circumspect in what they publish about Ohanaeze and to seek clearance from Ohanaeze leadership before going public. We also request any member of the public who may have useful information on the whereabouts of Mr. Okwu Nnabuike to report to the nearest Police Station or to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat at No. 7 Park Avenue, GRA Enugu.

Finally, we wish to warn that anyone dealing with Mr. Okwu Nnabuike on issues relating to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide does so at his/her own peril.