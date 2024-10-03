Champion Newspapers Limited
Ohanaeze Ndigbo delegation visits former President Obasanjo

L-r … Secretary Lagos Day of Tribute on the burial programme of late Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. Chief Everest Ozonweke; daughter of the late Chief Iwuanyanwu, Dr Nwadiuto iheakanwa; former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Ambassador Okey Emuchay during a visit to formally invite Chief Obasanjo to the burial of Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President- General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, at Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital Thursday.

 

