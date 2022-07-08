OHANAEZE NDIGBO COUNCIL OF ELDERS STAND WITH SENATOR IKE EKWEREMADU

Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has shown solidarity and support for embattled former Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, currently facing trials in a London court for alleged organ harvesting.

In a letter conveyed to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, by chairman of the Ohanaeze Elders Council, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, yesterday, the elders expressed their profound appreciation to the senate and House of Representatives for their concern to the travails of Ekweremadu and his wife.

The elders, who said the report on Ekweremadu came to them as a shock, however, expressed optimism that the storm will pass away, and the lawmaker and his wife would be vindicated.

“By the grace of God, the true story is emerging and our son and his wife are passing through one of those storms of life which, at times, confront all mortals. We do not have any doubt, whatsoever, that the truth will emerge, and our son and his wife will be vindicated.

“We are, however, happy and profoundly appreciative of your solidarity (Lawan) to your dear colleague and friend, during this trying period,” Iwuanyanwu said.

Meanwhile, the elders have also mandated the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, to ensure the Igbo apex body has legal representation at the London trial.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is determined to defend and protect any honest and patriotic citizen, whose right and freedom is being unduly trampled anywhere in the world.

“The council of elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has, therefore, requested the President General, George Obiozor, to ensure that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has a legal representation at the London trial,” Iwuanyanwu said.