Ohanaeze Ndigbo congratulates Adebanjo @95

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has congratulated a worthy ally and patriot, Chief Ayo Adebanjo as he clocks 95 years.

In a statement, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze lauded Chief Adebanjo for his uncommon patriotism and prayed God to give him many happy returns.

The statement reads :

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide joins millions of admirers both at home and in the Diaspora to felicitate a dogged fighter, upright man, visionary leader, democracy archetype, inter-ethnic consensus builder, fire-brand Awoist, venerated icon and one of the most patriotic Nigerians, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the National Leader of the apex socio-cultural organization for the Yoruba, the Afenifere as he clocks 95 years.

“Dr. Chuba Okadigbo (1941 – 2003) had stated: “If you are emotionally attached to your tribe, religion or political leaning to the point that truth and justice become secondary considerations, your education is useless.

“Your exposure is useless. If you cannot reason beyond petty sentiments, you are a liability to mankind”.

“The bane of Africa is rooted in the above remarks by Okadigbo and only a few amongst Nigerians reason beyond the sentiments of ethnicity and religion. Pa Adebanjo belongs to this few.

“With a life of principles, courage, truth, integrity and character, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has established a rich-resource bank, an inestimable social capital that even his great grand-children cannot exhaust. “This logic flows from an age-long views expressed by Bernice King who admonished before he passed on: “Continue to speak out against all forms of injustice to yourselves and others, and you will set a mighty example for your children and for future generations”.

Adebanjo has insisted that since Nigerian democratic culture has entrenched rotation and zoning of presidency amongst the six-zones, justice and equity demand that the South East should be given the opportunity to produce a president for Nigeria…

“The legendary Martin Luther King Jr. had cautioned that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. He added that “we are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

In other words, what affects the Igbo directly affects the entire Nigeria indirectly.

“It is important to note that Pa Adebanjo has received some mundane attacks from some ethnic bigots and chauvinists in the recent times because of his stand on 2023 general elections, but I make bold to inform that when the accounts of how to reposition Nigeria for prosperity will be written, some tainted names will be inevitable, some others will appear as footnotes while several chapters will be devoted to Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

“To this end, history will always vindicate the just. History will acquit Pa Adebanjo, the prophet, who stands for justice, equity, peace, unity and sustainable national development; an enwisdomizer and pathfinder who like the “best president Nigeria never had”, Chief Obafemi Awolowo was pointing to a direction which unfortunately, only a few initiated could understand.

“The Chairman, Council of Elders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, (Ahaejiagamba), members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and indeed Ndigbo in general are very glad that you are as fit as a fiddle at 95. We look forward to many more years in stable body, mind and soul.”