Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns incessant calls for sit-at-home by Simon Ekpa

By Cosmas Chukwu

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has condemned the incessant calls for sit-at-home by Simon Ekpa even after Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had asked him to stop the calls.

Iwuanyanwu made the call in a statement which he personally signed electronically and made available to newsmen by Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide once again condemns the incessant call for sit at home in the South East by Mr. Simon Ekpa. It is indeed very disheartening that the people of South East of Nigeria are being subjected to hardships by the incessant call for sit at home.

“Unfortunately several non-state actors in an attempt to enforce the order have unleashed mayhem on the people. As a result, several people have been killed, maimed and properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed. In addition, the sit at home order has been instilling fears and trepidation on the good people of the South East, making it difficult for people to come out to transact their lawful businesses on the sit at home days.

“The South-East is noted for micro, small and medium-scale enterprises, indigenous manufacturing, fabrication and agro-allied industries. To this end, several authorities have put the losses encountered by the people of South East at trillions of Naira on each sit at home day. “The South East has witnessed loss of clients and customers who find alternatives because of the unstable business environment in the South-East. The food transporters to the South East charge more for a trip to the South East because of these sit at home orders. Furthermore, the insecurity and unknown gun-men have been on the increase because of the sit at home order. Worst still, over 250 persons are estimated to have lost their lives through the enforcement of the sit at home order.

“It is saddening to see that Mr. Simon Ekpa has announced another two weeks sit at home in the South East.

” This is unacceptable and must not be allowed to succeed in Igboland.

“A few days ago, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on whose behalf Ekpa claims to be working, has directed the said Simon Ekpa “to end all sit-at-home in the Southeast and to stop antagonizing the governors of the southeast or politicians from the region”.

“It is very disturbing that at a time the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is engaging the Igbo entrepreneurs all over the world, on a think-home philosophy, a foreign based Igbo is bent on destabilizing the home front.

” It is evident that the series of sit at home order is affecting the social and economic life of the Igbos. Surely, it is not to the advantage of the Igbos.

” Based on the above backdrop, I, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide hereby directs that:

a. The sit at home in Igbo-land should be discountenanced. I therefore urge all the sons and daughters of Igbo-land to go about their lawful businesses.

b. As a father, I hereby request Mr. Simon Ekpa and his group for a discussion and an opportunity to air their grievances.

c. I urge the security operatives to exercise the highest degree of prudence in the discharge of their official duties to avoid further loss of innocent lives in Igbo-land.

“I wish, on behalf of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide to commend the South East Governors in their effort to put a stop to the sit at home order.

” My sympathy goes to the families who have lost loved ones and properties during this sad and unfortunate events. I seek the cooperation of all and sundry.”