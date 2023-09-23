Ohanaeze laments the Mbano tragedy

COSMAS CHUKWU , Owerri

Sequel to the loss of lives of Nigerians of Igbo stock and those of security agents nationally, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has bemoaned these and particularly the recent security breach in the Mbano area of Imo State.

In a press release signed personally by Chief Egnr Emmanuel Iwianyanwu, the Ohanaeze president-general lamented the loss of lives and property, and appealed for calm.

The statement made available to newsmen by Rt Hon Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, also promised to undertake a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to book.

The full message reads:

“My heart bleeds at the sad events in Igbo land where Igbos are for the first time, killing fellow Igbos. I am equally very distressed by the rate at which the Nigerian security operatives are killed not only in Igboland but all over the country. Worse still is the suspected reprisal attack where innocent Igbo Sons and Daughters from Mbano in Imo State have found their lives and means of livelihood destroyed. This situation is completely unacceptable to me. It is unacceptable to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and indeed unacceptable to all honest, thinking and patriotic Nigerians.

“I condemn it in strong terms. I am sending a team immediately under the Chairmanship of Barrister CJ Ihemedu the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Imo State Chapter to give me a comprehensive report on the matter. I call on the Federal Government to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime and make sure they face the law. I also urge the Federal Government to put in place necessary security measures to forestall the reoccurrence of this sad event.

“Similar incidents have occurred in all the states of Southeast. As at now, there seems to be no solution as the matter is even getting worse.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo is right now undertaking a total transformation of Igbo land. By this transformation, more job opportunities will be created in Igboland for school leavers; and infrastructure for business men and women.

“Meanwhile, I wish on behalf of all Igbos worldwide, to express our deep sympathy to the families of the security Men who were gruesomely murdered. We also sympathise with our people in Mbano Imo state whose shops and houses were destroyed during the reprisal attack.

“I pray the Almighty God to take control of events in Igbo land so that we will once more enjoy peace, happiness and prosperity in our land.”

