Ohanaeze inaugurates reconciliation, peace building committee

In its efforts to achieve a united and indivisible nation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has inaugurated a committee for reconciliation and peace-building committee in Nigeria.

The President-General of the Pan Igbo socio-political group, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu while inaugurating the committee in Abuja, Thursday said that Nigerians need each other and until a united and peaceful nation is achieved, Nigeria may struggle to develop.

Chief Iwuanyanwu said that the leaders of other regional and ethnic groups have bought into the project and have shown a willingness to partner with Ohanaeze to ensure that Nigeria is restored to it’s past glory.

The 10-man committee is headed by Dr. Dominic Okechukwu and Dr. Joseph Ibekwe as Chairman and Secretary respectively. Other members include Alhaji Yahaya Ndu, Alhaji Haroun Ajah, Dr. Uche Nwosu, Dr. Ike Neliaku, Chief Mrs Rita Daniel, Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Patrick Anyanwu, and Primacy Ezeh.

Chief Iwuanyanwu who also revealed that the Ohaneze Ndigbo is working towards being financially independent said it will build a strong business base which includes building multi-purpose markets across member states.

In his response, the chairman of the committee, Dr. Okechukwu appreciated the leadership of Ohaneze for finding them worthy to serve in the committee and pledged to ensure the task is accomplished in record time.

According to him, “The prospect is very good because the committee is coming at a time when everyone in Nigeria knows that what is needed most is peace and unity amongst ourselves. Without unity we cannot achieve anything no matter how much you try. United we stand, divided we’ll definitely fall. That is why everywhere we have gone in pursuit of this mission, we have received accolades. We have met people that tell us that they are willing to see that the difference of the past is put aside so that Nigeria can move forward.

“Everybody knows that the root of all the evil we are seeing today, be it banditry or economic crisis is because of issue of grievances that people are having over one thing or the other and when all these grievances are addressed, people want to be part of Nigeria because we don’t have any other country other than Nigeria.”