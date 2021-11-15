Ohanaeze Elders to FG: Bring invaders of Justice Odili’s home to book

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

Days after the arrest of some of the alleged invaders of the Abuja residence of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, the Council of Elders of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly not to allow the ill-treatment to be swept under the carpet.

The Ohanaeze apex body also warned that it will at all times rise to the defence of her sons and daughters whenever they are subjected to unfair and unjust treatment.

The Police had on Thursday paraded 14 suspects over the invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Odili, describing them as impostors who were unknown to any of the nation’s security forces.

The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, while parading the suspects at the Force Headquarters Annex, Abuja, said that the 14 suspects and Seven other now at large conspired to raid the residence following information that the Supreme Court Justice was keeping a large sum of money in foreign currencies.

But in a statement, the Chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, yesterday said, “We therefore call on the Federal Government and the National Assembly not to allow this ill-treatment to be swept under the carpet. We also call for full investigation and ensure that all those found culpable are brought to book to serve as deterrent to others who may try such in future.”

He noted that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders is concerned and disturbed over the recent invasion of the home and harassment of Justice Mary Odili by some people described as Security Agents.

“We join the rest of Nigerians to condemn this unwholesome act and express displeasure over this unwarranted invasion and embarrassment to this great Jurist.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any daughter of Igboland from the date of birth till death is a bonafide member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, no matter where they are married, either within or outside the Country. They are full members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo while their husbands and children are honorary members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Princess Hon Justice Mary Odili nee Nzenwa is the daughter of First Chairman of Nigeria Airways, His Royal Highness Eze Barrister B S C Nzenwa. Her Late father HRH Eze B S C Nzenwa was a renowned Lawyer and Politician before his Community called on him to ascend the throne of their ancestors.

“Princess Hon Justice Mary Odili is married to His Excellency Dr Peter Odili, a Former Governor of Rivers State. Her husband Dr Peter Odili has made lots of contributions towards the development of Rivers State, South-South, Southeast regions and Nigeria as a nation.

“Be it known to all that Ohanaeze Ndigbo will at all times rise to the defence of her sons and daughters when they are subjected to unfair and unjust treatment.”

