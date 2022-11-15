Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Ohanaeze drags Soludo to Igbo deities

News
By Editor
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

The factional Igbo socio-cultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has criticized Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, over his comment on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi.

 

The Igbo group has since dragged Soludo to two deities in Igbo land, for discrediting the legacies of Peter Obi.

 

Ohanaeze Ndigbo disclosed this in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Tuesday.

 

Soludo, had in a lengthy letter, maintained that Obi, who was a former Governor of Anambra State, was not ready for the presidential race, declaring he was merely catching a cruise.

 

But Ohanaeze, in a newly released statement, described Soludo’s actions as ridiculous, unreasonable and premature.

 

The statement reads: “Ndigbo have dragged Governor Soludo to the two famous divinities and deities (Chokoleze in Mbaise and Ubiniukpabi in Arochuku) for his unreasonable public behaviour.

 

“Governor Soludo’s actions are ridiculous, unreasonable and premature; there was no locus for the Governor’s outburst and the sanctions against Soludo to face Igbo deities will serve as a deterrent to South-East politicians who have been hired by enemies of Ndigbo and Nigerians to derail the Obi’s presidency in 2023.

 

“Governor Soludo exposed and indicted himself of treachery when he discredited APGA and Labour Party’s presidential candidates as not viable alternatives to win the 2023 elections.

 

“How can a state Governor of two presidential candidates (APGA and LP) make such a public declaration?

 

“He has confirmed that he is the number one enemy of the new Nigeria and was hired by an unpopular presidential candidate who is looking for Igbo politicians to pull down Obi’s popularity ahead of the 2023 elections.

 

“We advise Soludo to concentrate on the current crisis in Anambra State and APGA and stop casting innuendo and aspersions on the person of Mr. Peter Obi. The LP presidential candidate is not in the same political party with him and is not fighting the Anambra State Government.”

Continue Reading
Editor 8464 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Gov. Nyesom Wike signs Executive Order 22 backing the…

Main bowl of national theatre to be completed in March—–…

Fake news: NBC sanctions Arise TV

We’re partnering with locals to end attacks on…

1 of 786