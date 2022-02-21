Ohanaeze condemns Abiago market killings

COSMAS CHUKWU

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has condemned the ugly incident that occurred at the New Cattle Market, Omumauzor in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State, which claimed the lives of eight traders including 20 cows on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

According to Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in a press release he made available to newsmen.

“When the attention of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo was drawn to the dastardly act, the President General, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor delegated the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Abia State chapter, Comrade Okey Nwankwo to find out the exact cause of the ugly incident. Preliminary investigations show that the mayhem was not caused by the youths of the host community, instead, the youths demonstrated courage, sympathy and solidarity with the traders by assisting the victims of the attack. We are delighted that a high powered team of Abia State government led by the chief of staff to the governor, Professor Anthony Agbazuere, visited the market promptly to assess the situation and sympathise with the traders.”

The statement went on “Furthermore, the Abia State government responded swiftly by mobilising the various security agencies to the scene that night to secure the lives and properties of the innocent traders and fish out the assailants.

“We are saddened that some hoodlums are bent on disrupting the harmonious relationship that had long existed between the Northern cattle markets and the several host communities across Igbo land. This is a wicked mischief taken too far. This is because Nigerians know that the Igbo are very allergic to the dastard act of destruction of human lives; the sanctity of human life is an integral part of the Igbo cultural ethics. Rather, the Igbo are hospitable, forward looking, entrepreneurial, cosmopolitan and opportunity maximizers. In other words, they are always willing to partner lucrative opportunities wherever and in whosoever they are found, irrespective of ethnic or religious persuasions. Thus, the several cattle markets in Igbo land, have not only broadened the scope of our trans-ethnic economic relations, it has also fulfilled the impetus of the Igbo funeral extravaganza. “It is therefore highly inconceivable that any right thinking Igbo can contemplate such a heinous crime against the benign cattle market.”

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor sends his hearty condolences to the bereaved families and to the government of Abia State. Obiozor advises that leaders of all categories should employ restraint, maturity, wisdom and strategic thinking in order to overcome this perilous time. Obiozor is upbeat that when the governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu visited the scene on Thursday, he vowed to “fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and deal with them according to the laws of the land”, Ohanaeze submitted.

