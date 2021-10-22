Ohanaeze celebrates Kanu’s appearance as victory

by Cosmas Chukwu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has expressed delight that the Federal Government has yielded to demands for production of detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court

An obviously elated Ohanaeze through its National Publicity Secretary, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia dropped this hint in a press statement made available to journalist,his words “The diplomatic engagements by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide under the able leadership of His Excellency, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor has apparently yielded a positive result as the Federal Government has through the Department of State Security bowed to the overwhelming demands of Ndigbo by producing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Court.

This is one step forward in Ohanaeze’s determined moves towards ensuring that the Afara Ukwu Prince is set free in no distant time.”

He added that “The Monitoring Team of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by former governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chief Nwosu, Ezeigbo 1 of Abuja, Barr. Goddy Uwazuruike were also in court to monitor proceedings and report back to the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. We are unrelenting in our resolve to ensure that the FG toes the path of wisdom by conceding to the proposal for Dialogue and Alternative Dispute Resolution which will ensure the unconditional freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all members of IPOB detained across Nigeria.”

While commending Nigerians from all walks of life for the extraordinary interest and solidarity they have demonstrated for the current Igbo travails, Ohanaeze Ndigbo urged “our youths to show restraints, prudence and maturity in their legitimate demands for equity, justice and fairness