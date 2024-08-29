Ogungbangbe Extols Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders and the Press as Osun clocks 33

By ISAAC OLUSESI

Dr Thomas Olaleye Ogungbangbe has reflected on the creation of Osun State and attributed the phenomenal scope of its different governances and considerable boosts in the service of the governed to a lot of practically interventionist persuasion as catalyst of the stability and development of the state.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CITA ENERGIES, recalled that the sudden transformation of Osogbo, the capital of the new state, back then, meant hardships in the corollary, the upsurge of people in the state capital and problems of urban transportation, housing, health, and education in terms, noting that the deliberate interventional roles of the state’s traditional fathers, religious leaders and the press for order and peace removed mixed feelings, saved situations and shored up the place of Osun in national enterprise to the acknowledgement of the outside there.

The ne plus ultra of aviation business enjoined the nation’s set-1991- states in the euphoric co-anniversary of creation and the rest of the federated states to come to new nationalism in collective consciousness and get more interested in finding solutions to development challenges.

“People should accept social dialogue at every stage of decision making as the basis of progressive economy, progressive politics and progressive society, while the operations of individuals and groups should not be allowed to become detrimental to the interests and aspirations of the general public,” Ogungbangbe quipped, insisting, Osun is a dynamic and vibrant state with tracking opportunities for further development that could stand the test of times.

The optimum politician of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ife/Ijesa axis, hailed the unflagging commitment of the various governments, the state has had since creation and saluted the understanding between the executive and legislature, and cooperation betwixt the executive and the organised labour, other opinion leaders in Osun, that never permitted playing discordant variations on any old themes that were ever in contests at diverse times.

The global business leader and icon of the Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesa dynasty in Oriade local government area of the state, shared jubilations with the good people of Osun on the joyous amethyst, the 33rd anniversary, of the state creation.

Ogungbangbe, however, cautioned the reactionary Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government on hand in Osun against policies, projects, not genuinely people centric; and programmes, services, not given serious consideration, to leave in one’s mind, impressions of government’s half baked concern for the governed just as he called for progressive upswings in the administration of the state.