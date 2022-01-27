 Ogundipe @ 60 book launch: I’ll continue to contribute to national development –UNILAG VC

.Sanwo-Olu, Rotimi Jacobs salute ‘man of principle’

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Vice-Chancellor, The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has assured of his determination to continue to contribute his quota to national development for the betterment of mankind.

Ogundipe gave the assurance in his brief remark at the launching of his book, Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe @60: Audacity of Resilience, on Tuesday at the F. Ade Ajayi main auditorium of the University in Lagos.

The book was put together by the Committee of Friends of the Vice-Chancellor led by Prof. Obinna Chukwu, the institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services),.

Ogundipe lauded the efforts of the editorial team for their efforts in putting the book together.

In his speech, the Special Guest of Honour, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the book as a must-read for leaders and future leaders, as it told the story of how education, tenacity and focus conquered limitations.

Saluting the courage and resilience of the VC in the face of trouble, Sanwo-Olu said: “I want to commend the vice-chancellor of this university for what he has done in this institution. The records are there for all to see. He has gone through a lot, but that did not stop him from attaining set goals. I want to say here today that he is a man coming from a very humble background with so much humility. But that did not limit him.

“For our young ones that are seated here, this book should inspire you to break all bounds and reach out to your goals in life. Do not allow what you face today to limit your aspiration in life.It is not how you were born, not where you find yourself, but how well you are able to navigate your way out from any challenge life may throw at you”.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), who described Prof. Ogundipe as a man of principle who believes that a better future lies ahead of Nigeria, said: “The willingness to stand bold is what Nigeria and Nigerians require at this period of the nation’s challenges and economic woes.”

Jacobs expressed hope that the book would inspire the readers, particularly, the youths, stating that: “To be resilient in the face of difficulty in life is a good thing. The book will give hope to the hopeless.”

The editorial team lead of the book, Professor Obinna Chukwu explained that the book was about the sample of opinions of people whose livesProf. Ogundipe had impacted, adding that the true essence of leadership was in the impact any man had on humanity, people, institution, and the environment.

Chukwu said: “The committee of friends looked at him from the cradle through his career trajectory and ascension to the 11th floor of the Senate building as the UNILAG 12th Vice-Chancellor. This is not discounting the turbulent weather, through which his flight is cruising; saw him as the audacious and resilient, thus this book, Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe@ 60; Audacity of Resilience”.

Reviewing the book, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, the Guardian newspapers, Mr. Martins Oloja, said the book, which is in five parts, comprised 340 pages with 16 chapters.

Noting that the book was well written and edited by academics, Oloja recommended it for all, especially those in leadership positions, as well as future leaders.

The book was edited by Chukwu, Lucian Obinna; Falaiye Muyiwa; Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Abigail, and Onuminya, Temitope Olabisi.

