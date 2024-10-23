Ogun Urges Residents of Flood-Prone Areas to Relocate

The Ogun State Government has advised residents of flooded areas affected by the recent release of water from Oyan Dam to relocate to higher ground in line with its earlier warning.

Affected areas include Isheri, Riverview Estate, Oshorun Estate, OPIC Estate, Arepo, Mawere, Akute, Alagbole, Orimerunmu, and Magboro.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya, stated this in response to the flooding situation in the areas, which was a result of the release of excess water by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (ORBDA) from the Oyan Dam.

While noting that the release of excess water from the dam is unavoidable to avert damage that might lead to unpalatable consequences, Oresanya assured residents of the areas that the floodwater would start receding significantly from Friday, October 25, through waterways, watercourses, and canals dredged and provided for that purpose earlier by the Dapo Abiodun-led administration aimed at ameliorating the problem.

He added that the Ogun State government is working assiduously with its Lagos State counterpart and the Federal Government towards finding lasting solutions to the perennial flooding problems in the areas.