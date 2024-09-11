Ogun transport leaders vow to end arbitrary fare hike on Gov Abiodun’s intervention

Transport union leaders in Ogun State have promised to collaborate with the state government in its efforts to minimize the rise in transportation fares as a result of the recent increase in pump prices of fuel.

The promise was the outcome of a meeting between the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the union leaders on Monday regarding the need to be humane with transport fares in the state.

The Chairman of the Ogun State Park Management Scheme (OGSPAM), Alhaji Akeem Bodunrin, while speaking to newsmen at the Panseke Motor Park in Abeokuta South Local Government, stated that they will comply and cooperate with Governor Abiodun on his desire to ensure that citizens of the state are not burdened by exorbitant transport fares due to the high cost of fuel.

Alhaji Bodunrin also noted that the union had not increased the cost of union tickets in order to make things easier for their members, adding that he was optimistic that the cost of fuel would eventually reduce with the emergence of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses and e-bikes.

“We came to speak with our drivers and union on how best to be humane with transport fares, and we have seen that the increment in transport fares isn’t much. No one has increased union tickets; the high cost of fuel is still the major issue. However, we promise to comply and cooperate with our Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on his quest to make life meaningful for the people of the state,” he said.

Also speaking at the park, the state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Mustapha Ismail, implored the people of the state to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He stated that, as a union in the state, they would continue to look after the welfare of their passengers.

Alhaji Ismail also noted that the cost of transporting goods, services, and people will eventually decrease very soon with the expected release of 100 CNG-enabled buses by the state government and another 20 by the Federal Government next week.

“Look at our Governor; he has given us Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses and e-mobility bikes to help with the high cost of fuel. What determines price is the distance and fuel consumption. By the time we take delivery of the 100 CNG-enabled buses promised by Governor Dapo Abiodun, our reliance on fuel will definitely reduce. We urge our people to be patient with us,” he said.

The State Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Alhaji Titilayo Akibu, commended Governor Abiodun for his strides in revolutionizing the transport sector in the state with the introduction of CNG-enabled buses and e-bikes.

He stated that when the unions eventually take ownership of the CNG buses, the cost of transportation in the state will reduce drastically.

The National President of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Alhaji Samsudeen, promised that they would support the vision and mission of Governor Abiodun.

Apelogun, while noting that the exchange rate has also affected the cost of motorcycles and tricycles in the country, expressed their belief that the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed, when fully in operation, would help bring down the costs of fuel, motorcycles, and tricycles.

On his part, the State Chairman of the Articulate Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (AMORAN), Otunba Taofeek Sokoya, noted that the e-bikes have brought about a new regime of transport fares for motorcycle subscribers in the state.

Otunba Sokoya called on the people of the state and traders to help the government by introducing a friendly price regime in their various business endeavors.

Sokoya also commended Governor Abiodun for the e-bikes, noting that the union, which has been able to sell about 55 of the bikes given to them, is craving for more as more people are now showing interest.

“Our members are loyal, and they will understand us when we tell them to reduce the cost of transport fares. We, as a union, will also give them something in return too. We must help our Governor to succeed because he has done well for us,” he said.