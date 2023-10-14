Ogun to create additional ministries as Abiodun charges new cabinet members on service delivery

.Swears in 20 commissioners, 22 special advisers

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun on Friday said plans have been concluded to create more ministries in the state.

This is even as he charged the newly appointed 20 Commissioners and 22 Special Advisers in the state to brace up for the task ahead of his administration in further making the state the best in the country.

The governor said the with the creation of more ministries, more appointments would be coming, even as he warned that there was no way such appointments can go round.

He charged the new appointees to hit the ground running and work collectively for the rapid development of the State.

Speaking at the swearing-in- ceremony of the cabinet members held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun also charged them not to use their new positions to oppress their rivals, but to act as unifying agents in their respective constituencies.

He said the State has witnessed many landmark achievements in the last four years hence the need for the new Executive Council members to work as a team to further deepen development in all parts of the State.

He said: “You must be conscious of the fact that our people expect so much from us and we can not afford to disappoint them in any way, as you must always have it at the back of your mind that your appointments are opportunities to prove your mettle as we jointly forge ahead in this new journey of hope.

“For all of us, whether we are returning or newly coming on board as Commissioners or Special Advisers, you must always be guided by our philosophy of action and determination predicated on conviction to serve the good people of Ogun State without blemish.

“Our ISEYA mantra must henceforth become your guiding principle in whatever you do and wherever you find yourself at any point in time, as we are committed to Building Our Future Together.”

Abiodun admonished the new appointees to be ready to work harder and carry out their duties in consonance with the best practices, emphasizing that they must be professional in their dealings in government, be prudent in financial matters and avoid any shady activities that would put their names and that of the administration in disrepute.

While urging the cabinet members to see their appointments as a clarion call to further render selfless service to the people, Governor Abiodun enjoined them to display a high level of cohesiveness and indivisibility and strive to relate with colleagues and subordinates with consideration and decorum.

He called on them to ensure a symbiotic relationship with the civil servants in their ministries and agencies for the betterment of the State and the general good of the people.

The governor appreciated members of the State House Assembly for carrying out diligent checks on the Commissioners and Special Advisers as well as prompt approval of the final list, assuring of his administration’s commitment to the development of the State’s economy and improving the lives of the people through conducive atmosphere for the workers.

Those sworn-in as Commissioners are Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, Jagunmolu Jamiu Omoniyi Akande, Engr. Adebowale Akinsanya, Mr. Olusina Ogungbade, Dr. Tomi Coker,

Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, Engr. Oludotun Taiwo, Mr. Adebola Sofela, Hon. (Mrs) Olufemi Oduntan Ilori, Hon. (Mrs) Adijat Adeleye, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo, Hon. Bolu Owotomo, Mr. Oladimeji Oresanya, Hon. Ademola Balogun, Mr. Sesan Fagbayi, TPL Olatunji Odunlami, Hon. (Mrs) Olufunmilayo Temidayo Efuape and Hon. Wasiu Isiaka.

The Special Advisers are; Arch Biodun Fari-Arole, Hon. (Otunba) Babatunde Olaotan, Mr. Dayo Abiodun, Mr. Olusola Subair Kamar (AIG RTD), Chief Segun Fowora, Babatunde Akeem Adesina, Princess Peju Shote, Hon. Tajudeen Egunjobi, Dr. Leke Otegbeye, Ayotunde Olambiwoninu Lawal, Hon. Kayode Akinmade,

Oyindamola Oyelese, Ap Biodun Sanyaolu, Mr. Seyi Ogunseye, Hon. Adebiyi Adeleye, Hon. Rasak Oluwakemi Daddah, Chief Jide Ojuko, Sola Arobieke, Dr. Reuben Olurotimi Ogungbe, Yemisi Dawodu, Ronke Soyombo and Abayomi Hunye.

Responding on behalf of the new Commissioners, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, appreciated the governor for counting them worthy of the appointment, pledging total loyalty and commitment to the ethical values of fairness, accountability and inclusiveness.

Engr. Akeem Adesina responding on behalf of the Special Advisers, pledged better performance, adding that they would be more focus and dedicated to their assigned duties.