Ogun: Pastor, wife connive to rape teenage choir member

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Nemesis caught up with Pastor Peter Taiwo of Christ Apostolic Bible Church, Saje, Abeokuta, and his wife Elizabeth for conniving to defile a teenage chorister in their church.

The couple has since been arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command on Friday, December 10th, 2021, and already cooling their nerves behind the bar.

A statement emanated from DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun Command PPRO analysed that the pastor and his wife were arrested, following a complaint lodged at Adatan Divisional Headquarters by the victim.

The statement read: “The victim reported that, while she went to the church for choir practice, the pastor’s wife called her and told her to meet the pastor in their room because the pastor wanted to send her on errand.

“She stated that as soon as she got into the room, the pastor’s wife locked the door from outside, consequent upon which the pastor overpowered her, and forcefully had sex with her.

“She explained further that the pastor’s wife later came in after her husband has satisfied himself and met her crying and she told her to stop crying as she is now a woman, she then warned her never to tell anybody or else she will die.

“Upon the report, the DPO Adatan Division, SP Salaudeen Abiodun, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene, where the randy pastor and his wife were promptly apprehended.

“On interrogation, the couple confessed to the crime but blamed the devil for it. They also pleaded for forgiveness from the victim.

“The victim has been taken to hospital by the police for medical treatment.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation, with the view to charge them to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

