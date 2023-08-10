Ogun NNPP petitions police over former chairman’s alleged act of impersonation

……Debunks purported suspension of National Secretary

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command over what it called the act of impersonation and false claim of membership of the party by its former Chairman, Comrade Olaposi Sunday Oginni.

The party maintained that its former Chairman, Oginni has since been expelled by the party’s national leadership.

The party also debunked the purported suspension of the party National Secretary, Oladipupo Olayokun by dissolved former Chairman of ward 5, Abeokuta South, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Mr. Segun Adesegun.

In a Petition dated Friday, August 4, 2023 and made available to journalists , at a press conference in Abeokuta, signed by the state Caretaker Chairman, Prince Ibrahim Adekunle, addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Eleweran, Abeokuta, titled :”Petition Against Comrade Olaposi Sunday Oginni”, the party said it wished to inform the office of Ogun CP of the activities of Comrade Olaposi Sunday Oginni which it said are capable of threatening the Peace and tranquility of Ogun State.

In the petition which was copied to the Director, State Security Service, (SSS), Ogun State; INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ogun State and the Registrar, High Court Ogun State, the party stated that on the 27th of April, 2023, the National Working Committee of the Party, having found Comrade Olaposi Sunday Oginni culpable in sundry accusations expelled him and also dissolved the State Executive, and those of all the Local Governments and Wards across the State.

The party said: “Consequently, Prince Ibrahim Adekunle was appointed as the Chairman Caretaker Committee on Thursday, 27th April 2023, to run the affairs of the Party and set up Caretakers for all the Local Governments and Wards in the State.

“It is therefore a criminal offence for Oginni Olaposi Sunday to be parading himself, impersonating himself by pronouncing at different media houses that he is still the Chairman of NNPP in Ogun State and the Chairman of all Chairmen in Nigeria of the New Nigeria People’s Party after his expulsion by the National Working Committee (NWC) as well as his failure at the Court to overturn the NWC decision.

“All members of the Party within and in the Diaspora, are aware of Oginni’s political antics to destabilize the administration of the Caretaker Chairman of the NNPP, Ogun State Chapter with a serious threat to the peace of Ogun State.

“Therefore, the Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) led by my humble self, Prince Ibrahim Adekunle is, therefore, calling on the public especially the security agencies and media houses to be wary of the former chairman, Mr. Oginni Olaposi Sunday activities which is simply crminal as it is nothing but “impersonation.

“Comrade Olaposi Sunday Oginni as at today stands expelled and the entire Executive under him from the State, Local Governments and Wards stand dissolved.

“I want to reiterate categorically and emphatically that Oginni Olaposi Sunday has ceased to be a member of NNPP, and by extension that of the Ogun State Chapter. He cannot in any way stand, speak or do anything in his former capacity as the Ogun State Chairman or speaks on behalf of the Party in Ogun State.

“So, the General Public as well as the Security agencies should not have any transactions with him on behalf of our great party, NNPP. Whoever transacts or does any business with him is on his or her own. The National Headquarter of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) will not take responsibility for such transactions.

“We are also therefore using this medium to call on Security Agencies to apprehend Comrade Olaposi Sunday Oginni henceforth anytime he parades himself as the Chairman of NNPP in Ogun State”, the party said through its Caretaker Chairman, Adekunle.

The party further stated that while the State Caretaker Committee has set up Caretaker Committees for the Local Governments, it is yet to set up Caretaker Committees for any of the Wards across the State.

It also said that while Comrade Sunday Olaposi Oginni felt dissatisfied with his expulsion, he challenged his expulsion at the Federal High Court Abeokuta, Ogun State via suit NO: FHC/AB/CS/21/2023 without exploiting any internal mechanisms which is also a violation of the guidelines stated in the Party’s Constitution.”Article 39.0, Sub-section 39.6 (i).

“The Judgement of the above suit No: FHC/AB/CS/21/2023 between the former Chairman, Oginni Olaposi Sunday And New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), National Working Committee of NNPP, Independent National Electoral Commission was given on the 20th July, 2023 by Hon. Justice Adefunmilola Ajayi who stated in the ruling that;

“This Court therefore finds and holds that this matter is not a Pre- election matter, it is an intra-Party affairs; the Court therefore has no jurisdiction in the matter.

“The matter must be settled as a family matter. The Originating Summons is found to be lacking in merit, the Objection of the Defendants / Applicant is found to be meritorious and is therefore upheld. The Originating Summons is, therefore, dismissed.”

Also speaking with journalists during the press conference, the party’s Caretaker Chairman for Abeokuta South Local Government, Alhaji Adekunle Musibau, debunked a media report where the expelled chairman, Oginni dissolved former Ward 5 chairman; Segun Adesegun claimed that they have suspended the National Secretary, Mr. Oladipupo Olayokun.

Musibau maintained that Ward Exco are yet to be constituted in Ogun state, that only local government under his leadership in Abeokuta South is in place.

According to him, “As a Chairman Caretaker Committee of Ogun South Local Government, I was not aware of any suspension of National Secretary, hitherto no Committee for Wards yet, so where on earth was Segun Adesegun from.

“The NNPP from wards, local government and states across the federal should disregard the purported suspension of National Secretary, Oladipupo Olayokun by Segun Adesegun and his co-travellers”.

