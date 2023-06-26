Ogun NNPP guber candidate, Ajadi begs FG, Tinubu to accede to N200,000 minimum wage

…Says improved livelihood is sacrosanct

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the last general elections in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has reiterated his support for 200 thousand naira minimum wage for Nigerian workers by appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to accede to the proposed amount by the Labour Unions.

He maintained that the improved livelihood for Nigerians is sacrosanct and must remain a top priority of Tinubu’s administration, with more people-focused economic policies to reflect the current realities in the country.

Acadia made the appeal against the backdrop of the planned 114 per vent increase in the salaries of elected political office-holders, including the President, vice president, governors, lawmakers, as well as judicial and public servants, by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Though, the RMAFC had denied the reported approval of 114 per cent salary increment for political office-holders and judicial officers, saying it was only a proposal in the making.

Ajadi in a statement at the weekend said it s worrisome that ordinary Nigerians including low-income earners were struggling with harsh economic realities with about 120 million of citizens living in poverty.

However, he was of the opinion that instead of increasing the salaries of elected political office-holders, Nigerian leaders should rather sacrifice and focus on cutting cost of governance but focusing more on how to lift Nigerians out of poverty by acceding to the demand of workers on the increment of minimum wage.

This, according to him, should commensurate with current economic development, particularly with the removal of petroleum subsidy, which has made market prices went up astronomically.

Ogun NNPP guber candidate then called on President Tinubu and the 36 state governors to work together on how to assuage the plight of Nigerian workers and ordinary citizens.

According to him, “there is need for President Tinubu and governors to do some calculations and soul searching on the minimum wage to reflect the current realities in the country, by strengthening the take home of workers at the end of every month to meet the current market prices of food stuffs and other essential utilities.

“All elected leaders should seize the opportunity of being elected among millions of citizens in the country to make a difference in the lives of people, by creating enabling environment for Nigerians irrespective of their income to meet their comfortability.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and 36 state governors to make the welfare of workers and ordinary citizens, a priority by acceding to the 200 thousand naira minimum wage rather than increasing their own pay”.

For a better society