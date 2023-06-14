Ogun NNPP crisis deepens

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The crisis rocking the leadership of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State took a new twist on Tuesday, as the Southwest Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Kilamuwaye Badmus, alleged that the expelled former Chairman of the party, Olaposi Sunday Oginni, and his cohorts seized the party Secretariat.

The NNPP is also demanding a probe into how the Divisional Police Officer, and Investigation Police Officer (IPO), Adatan Police station , Abeokuta released keys belonging to the state party Secretariat to the former chairman against the orders of the IGP .

The action of the former chairman, Comrade Badmus said prevented the party caretaker executive and members of the party from using the place for the Democracy Day celebration.

He alleged that Oginni collected the keys to the Secretariat from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Adatan Police Station in Abeokuta Ogun State where the keys were deposited for safety following crisis in the party.

He said the leadership dispute in the party was transferred to Police Headquarters in Abuja following a petition by the National Leadership of the party and the matter is still under the investigation of Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

Badmus in a statement made available to newsmen today explained that following the petition from National Leadership of the party to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over several allegations bothering on Financial misappropriation, fraud, criminal conspiracy, deceitfulness with false information of missing Seven million, five hundred thousand Naira (N7.5millon) to Police at the Police Command, and impersonation of office led to his arrest on June 6, 2023 in Abeokuta and detained at Lafenwa Police Station before being whisked away to Police Headquarters in Abuja on June 7, 2023.

He said consequently, after his interrogations, he was granted conditional bail on June 10, 2023 to provide some documents and evidences on the allegations leveled against him by the national leadership of the party.

Badmus explained further that Police told Oginni that failure to provide those documents and evidences to clear his name of the allegations leveled against him, would lead to his re-arrest

“But to our surprise on Sunday, the Adatan DPO and the IPO in charge of the case connived with Oginni and illegally released the keys to the party secretariat to him against the order of the IGP.

“This act from the DPO has forbid our members from celebrating the June 12, inside our party secretariat because we are law abiding citizens, and we don’t want to be part of anything that can disrupt the peace in the state, we stayed away.

“We are using this medium to commend the Police Headquarters for a job well done and calling on the IGP to investigate the release of the party’s Secretariat keys to Oginni despite order that the keys should not be released to him.

It could be recalled that immediately after the 2023 general elections, crisis engulfed the NNPP Ogun state chapter, which led to the expulsion of former Chairman, Olaposi Sunday Oginni from the party, as well as dissolution of the entire Executives in the state.

Hence, the national leadership of the NNPP appointed Caretaker Committee for the party in Ogun state led by Prince Adekunle Ibrahim.

