Ogun NNPP Chieftain felicitates party’s S’ West leader at birthday, says he is a political lord

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has rejoiced with the leader of the party in the South-West geo-political zone, Alhaji Rasheed Adebisi Olopoeyan, on his 62nd birthday.

He described the celebrant as a political lord.

Ajadi, a gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP in Ogun state in 2023 general elections in his congratulatory message further described Alhaji Olopoeyan as a politician of note whose contributions to the development of the south west and Nigeria politics as a whole cannot be quantified.

While describing Alhaji Olopoeyan as a modest, cerebral, decent perspicacious, courageous political leader, Ajadi maintained that the story of his sojourn on earth is one of the abundances of the God’s grace, whose unfailing love for humanity has been sufficient in his life.

He pointed out that he can attest to the selfless and purposeful leadership qualities of Alhaji Olopoeyan’s political sagacity during the electioneering process led to 2023 elections that within a space of time, he (Olopoeyan) and others joined NNPP, the party was able to compete favourably with two domineering parties in the south west geo-political zone and the country at large.

According to him, “Today, on behalf of myself, my family and our party, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, I have the pleasure of wishing a business guru, exemplary leader and great politician a truly marvellous birthday.

“We are happy for our indefatigable leader of note, political warlord for attaining 62nd years on the surface of earth.

“Alhaji Olopoeyan has fantastic qualities, he is dependable, trustworthy and always there for his people. His selfless service to humanity, Oyo state, south west and the nation at large and many achievements he has recorded in both personal and public life, are some of the reasons I cannot but celebrate him on this occasion of his 62nd birthday.

“We pray to Almighty God to continue to keep you in good health and bless you with many more years of robust service to humanity. Amin”.

