 Ogun judiciary workers commence indefinite strike on Monday

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ogun Branch, says it will embark on an indefinite strike from Monday.

This is contained in a statement issued and jointly signed in Abeokuta on Sunday by the JUSUN Chairman, Ajiboye Olanrewaju, and the Publicity Secretary, Mr. Adewale Adenekan.

The statement says the strike is to protest the non-payment of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance to members of the union by the state government.

According to the statement, the union decided to embark on an indefinite strike after the expiration of the 14-day additional ultimatum it gave the state government to meet their demand.

It noted the union had embarked on a five-day warning strike to protest the non-payment of the peculiar allowance to the state judiciary workers.

“The leadership of the union had forwarded necessary documents requested by representative of the Ogun Government since Friday, March 8, to Gov. Dapo Abiodun.

“The document was also copied to Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, and Attorney-General of the state, including the approval by the National Salaries and Wages Commission to the NJC for payment of the peculiar allowance,” it read.

According to the statement, the judiciary, as an independent body, is entitled to the allowance.

“After due consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the JUSUN national leadership, we decided to give additional 14 days to the state government starting from March 18 to April 1 to allow it enough time to do the needful.

“Every member of JUSUN in Ogun is directed to stay at their various homes beginning from Monday.

“Please, don’t bother to come to the office until further notice from the leadership of the union,” it read.