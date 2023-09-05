Ogun East APC leaders dissociate self from Wale Adedayo

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ijebu East Local Government, Ogun State, has dissociated itself from the activities of the suspended chairman of the council, Mr. Wale Adedayo.

In a communique issued after a meeting on Sunday, 3rd September 2023, the APC leaders dissociated themselves from Mr. Adedayo’s “unacceptable behaviour” and pledged their loyalty to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

In the communique, signed by High Chief Segun Osibote, APC leader and Chief Bayo Balogun,

Party chairman Ijebu East LG and sent to Governor Abiodun, the party leaders expressed concern over what Mr. Adedayo intended to achieve in writing his letter alleging zero allocation to councils in the state.

The communique reads: “At a meeting of leaders of our party held on Sunday, 3rd of September 2023 at the residence of our leader, High Chief Segun Osibote, it was unanimously agreed and resolved that the leadership of our party immediately disassociates itself from the unacceptable behaviors of Hon, Wale Adedayo, which came to us as a surprise and which we got to know via several social media platforms.

“Consequent upon the above, the APC party leaders in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State respectfully distance and disassociate ourselves from the publications by Wale Adedayo wherein he expressly stated that the State Government under your leadership had not given any allocation to the twenty (20) Local Governments of Ogun State since the inception of the current local government administration over two (2) years ago.

“The referenced letter which was written by Wale Adedayo and addressed to the leader of our party, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, was copied to the media with EFCC, ICPC and others to mention a few. We wonder what the intent of Wale Adedayo is for engaging in such actions and what he set out to achieve.

“As leaders of the party, we believe it is essentially important to assure you that we would continue to uphold the principles and values of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Finally, we assure you, H.E Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, CON, that the leadership of our party in Ijebu East Local Government remains committed to working with your administration in a constructive manner. We believe in fostering a positive political environment that promotes the well-being and progress of our state and its citizens.”

