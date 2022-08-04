Ogun Approves reconstruction ofIjoko/Sango/Agbado roads.

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

ABEOKUTA – The Ogun State Government has approved the reconstruction of 32km Ijoko/Sango/Agbado roads.

The government said the 32km roads include, Alagbole, Akute-Agbado crossing.

Addeessing journalists on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ade Akinsanya said the roads were approved at the State Executive Council held on Monday.

Akinsanya in a joint press conference with the Commissioner for Information, Waheed Odusile said contractors have already been mobilized to the sites.

Akinsanya said the road which connects Sango-Ijoko-Agbado Akute Alagbole and Yakoyo ends of Ojodu Berger of Lagos began in 2013 by Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s administration but fails to complete it.

He equally said the Mowe-Ofada road awarded in 2014 by past government and abandoned would be redone and widen with drainage system.

Akinsanya said work will commence simultaneously on the 7.5km Singer to tollgate due to its deplorable condition and difficult for motorists to ply.

He added that, the Toll Gate to singer 7.5km will be sectional rehabilitation while palliative will be done on other section of the road to brewery in Abeokuta.

Akinsanya explained that initial work will be done on the 8.5km at Sango end and 1.5k on Lagos/Ogun end.

The Commissioner however assured that the road project will be completed by December 2022.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Waheed Odusile said the government decided to take up the road projects since the federal government refused to come to the rescue.