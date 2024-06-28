Ogun allocates Housing Units to subscribers

Ogun State Government will from Monday, next week begin allocation of 200 housing units to Subscribers of the Kobape phase III housing scheme.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Commissioner for Housing, Alhaji Jamiu Akande Omoniyi while speaking at a press conference on the activities of his ministry.

The commissioner added that the housing policy of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration was not for profit making, but rather as a social service to the people of the state and those in Diaspora who desire to live and work in the Gateway State

Omoniyi, therefore, put to rest the controversies surrounding the allocation process, said that out of the 200 Subscribers, 110 will get their allocation letters from Monday on the first come, first serve basis.

He urged the Subscribers to look out for their names, even as he noted that 36 others who defaulted would have their deposits refunded to them.

“Out of the 200 Subscribers of Kobape phase 111 that have been writing and defaming the government, we will be allocating 110 Housing units immediately. These 110 were built based on their individual circumstances and, especially on first come first serve basis.

“From our records, 36 Subscribers defaulted, and decisions have been made to refund them immediately. Although there is a clause in their allocation letter that whenever these type of things happen, there would be 10 per cent deductions as administrative charges.

“But Prince Dapo Abiodun has magnanimously waved this. They will have their refunds 100 per cent,” he said.

The commissioner also noted that the 54 remaining Subscribers would get their allocation in the next batch, as their files are currently being scrutinised by the Ministry of Finance and Internal Audit.

“As soon as that is sorted out, that is just 27 blocks of 2-bedroom, which we will undertake and complete soon. They will have their houses delivered. You can be assured thar since the houses are bungalows, the houses will be completed between two to three months.

“Ogun State Government, under Prince Dapo Abiodun remains the best in Nigeria in the provision of affordable houses. When others were selling their 2-bedroom at N15 million, our benchmark was N5.5 million in 2019. It has built more than 4000 housing units since its inception, which is more than what previous administrations combined had achieved since 1976.

“This is because major inputs in the delivery of these houses were fully subsidised by the state government. What subscribers were paying for was just the buildings alone. The government gave the land free and also provided infrastructure,” Omoniyi added.

He further explained that three estates at Sagamu, Ijebu Ode, and Ilaro with combined 500 housing units would be commissioned soon as works have been completed on them, and the houses are currently being painted.

