Ogun: 22-year-old lady found dead in room, boyfriend held

Family members of a 22-year-old former student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Kabirat Sobola, who was allegedly stabbed to death in the Ogun State capital are currently demanding justice.

The deceased, a National Diploma holder, was reportedly murdered in her room in Abeokuta on Friday, February 4, 2023.

It was gathered that the incident has thrown the entire family into mourning as police began investigations into the murder.

A family member who identified herself simply as Mrs. Sobola accused the police of not doing enough on the matter.

She said the family’s position was that there was no reason to indict the deceased’s boyfriend who is currently in detention concerning the case.

Sobola said, “Kabirat was found dead on her bed with a knife beside her, having a deep cut on her neck and her chest.

“Her phone was missing; the police have neglected these parts without mentioning them in their report.

“When she was declared missing for days, her boyfriend went to make a complaint at the police station on Friday, March 3

“According to the DPO, the boyfriend met him at the counter, saying he was looking for his girlfriend, the DPO suspected him because it was not up to 24 hours.

“He asked him (boyfriend) when last he saw her, and he replied that he still talked with her around 10 am on Friday, then, the police said it was just around 1 pm, and he was reporting the incident.

“So the DPO detained him. The following day, the parents were also called because everyone had tried calling her but her phone wasn’t reachable.”

Sobola said they all went to the girl’s house and on getting there; they met her room locked while the police tracker was indicating that the girl’s phone was inside.

She added, “When they opened the door, they saw a key on the ground, and they entered and saw the girl’s corpse lying on the bed and a knife was placed beside her.

“She had a deep cut on her neck, and on her left chest, her phone was missing. The police didn’t bother looking for it.

“From their findings about the guy, there is nothing that indicts the guy. They didn’t talk about the phone, knife, or anything.

“The guy is presently at Oba Prison and there would be another proceeding on April 27.

“We want justice for the girl, justice must be done.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi however said the matter has been taken over by the command’s Homicide Section.

He said, “What happened is that a boy came to report in Ibara Police Station that he can’t find his girlfriend at home for the past two days, the DPO in Ibara asked him if he was the girl’s parent and he replied that no, then the DPO asked him how he knew that they can’t find her. Then the DPO said they should detain him till the girl’s parents come to the station because it is the parent that has the right to report their daughter missing.

“They detained him and sent for the parents of the girl, when they arrived, they said they don’t know what happened to the girl and they all left with the boy and went to the residence of the girl, on getting to where the girl lived they got to know that the girl had died inside her room.

“From the investigation conducted, it was discovered that it was the boy that killed the girl, it seems they had fought before so, it seems he went to the girl’s house and killed her and he was arrested by the police and the case was transferred to the Homicide Section.”

