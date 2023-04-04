Ogoni clean up project: Youth Honours Environment Minister With Outstanding Performance Award

By AKOR SYLVESTER- Abuja

The Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF) worldwide, has honoured the minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi with outstanding performance award over the successes his administration made in the execution of projects and implementation of programmes of clean up of Ogoni land.

The leader of the delegation and President General of OYF, Legborsi Yamaabana, who presented the award unbehalf of the group commended the commitment of the minister and his team to the clean up project and other development strides in the area.

He used the forum to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for taken Ogoni project as a priority, saying much has been achieved in the area since the inception of the administration.

” I bring you warn

greetings and deep appreciation, for the keen interest and commitment you have shown so far towards the implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on Ogoniland, as well as the success of HYPREP.

“The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project is one strategic Federal

Government intervention initiative, whose essence and significant cannot be

overemphasized. And while we commend successive Honorable Ministers of Environment, who at different times, made their contributions, superintending

over this ministry and the Ogoni clean-up project.

“We want to emphatically stress here, that under your watch,as the Honourable

Minister of Environment and the supervising Minister of the Ogoni cleanup

project, several uncommon milestones are been achieved.

“From the Ogoni power project to the recently-approved Specialist Hospital and the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration.

“You have proven to all, that indeed you are the square peg for this square responsibility.

Honorable Minister sir, it is in recognition and appreciation of your steadfast, focused and passionate disposition towards the success of this project that informed our visit today.

“We are here on behalf of the entire Ogoni youths, to re-assure you of our continuous support and prayers in all your effort to succeed with HYPREP

“And as a mark of encouragement, we shall be presenting to you an Award of Outstanding Performance. We do hope that this award will spur and motivate you and your team to do more”,.

.

Speaking further, the president general said, “We sincerely want to thank Mr. president for keeping his promise to the Ogoni people as well as his gracious approval of funds for the project.

“And to our

dynamic-minded and hard-working HYPREP project coordinator,Dr. Ferdinand Giadom, who like you, is leaving no stone unturned for this project to succeed, we

want to thank the Federal Ministry of Environment for creating an enabling

atmosphere for him to thrive.

Receiving the award, the minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi expressed satisfaction over the gesture, saying the ministry was posed to completing all projects approved by the president in the area.

He called on the relevant stakeholders to join hands in government’s efforts to develop the oil rich region, while thanking the president for giving him the opportunity to serve.

According to him, “before we leave, we will try as much as we can to ensure that Mr. President set, of course, you know, the trajectory of project implementation in Ogoniland.

“We’ll do our best to ensure that we live a sustained, I mean, we will live legacies that will be sustained by incoming administration, as far as the Ogoni cleanup is concerned.

“We’re also at the final stage of the shoreline of the shoreline remediation, which has to do with, you know, the areas where demand homes have been destroyed, to see that there’s a bit of especially mongoose.

“We’re working on that. We have a bit of challenges. Som have misunderstood our mindset and effort and have gone to court to restrain government from doing one thing or the other. But we’re engaging them both at the cost level and at personal level, to see that the project went on track so that we live our mandate versus the federal government and our unit”,.