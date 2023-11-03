Ogbuku says NDDC ‘ll collaborate with Port Harcourt  Club to boost social activities.

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says is ready to partner with Port Harcourt Club, to boost social activities in Rivers State.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday by the Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni.

Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said this when members of the executive of the club paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Ogbuku said the Commission was open to sustainable relationships that would bring back the past glory of Port Harcourt city, so that the present generation would be proud that in their time the social life in the Garden City was revived.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer recalled with nostalgia the serene atmosphere created by the older generation, insisting that such beautiful scenery would be revitalised to keep the old memories alive.

According to him the present generation would not allow social activities in the city to stagnate or retrogress, promising to galvanise progressive residents of the city to pull resources together to build a society that would be stronger and socially active.

Ogbuku used the opportunity to request for the revival of the W.W. White football tournament amongst secondary school students in the state.

According to him while growing up in the city of Port Harcourt, it was through the football competition that students in secondary schools were brought together in the state to socialize.

The President of the Port Harcourt Club, Hon. Soberekon Dikibo, while congratulating Ogbuku on his reappointment as the Managing Director of the NDDC, applauded President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for making the right choice and described him as a true Port Harcourt man.

As a mark of honour, the leadership and members of the Port Harcourt Club, conferred on the NDDC Managing Director an Honorary membership of the Club.

Hon Dikibo while conferring the special membership on Chief Ogbuku, said though membership follows a strict process of nomination and subscription, it was customary of the club to offer the membership to deserving public officers such as service chiefs and heads of selected Federal parastatals serving in the state.

The Port Harcourt Club, founded in 1928, is family-oriented sports and recreational club South of the River Niger, has been in existence for nearly a century and has over 1,800 members.