Ogbuefi Dominic Nweke for burial Oct 25

Renowned community leader, Ogbuefi Dominic Udegbunem Nweke, also known as Ozo Sopuluchukwu of Awba-Ofemili, in Awka North Local Government Area is dead. He died at the age of 91 years.

Ogbuefi Nweke, who was the father of the Group Executive Editor of ITREALMS Media group, Sir Remmy Nweke died on Friday, August 9, 2024, after a brief illness.

Confirming this, Sir Remmy Nweke said his father passed on at the Regina Caeli Hospital Awka, in Anambra State.

Sir Nweke also said his late father was the patriarch of Ozo Nweke kindred of Umuosite village, Awba-Ofemili when he died.

Reputed for his hardwork and frankness to matters, Ogbuefi Dominic Udegbunem Nweke adopted his Ozo Sopuluchukwu title in reverence to God Almighty in all that concerned him with peaceful disposition. Until his demise, Ogbuefi Dominic Udegbunem Nweke was the famous sibling of direct Ozo Nweke descendants.

Known for his accommodating nature and ability to always sue for peace, Ozo Sopuluchukwu will be missed by his wife, children, in-laws, grand children and great grand children, who affirmed that handwork pays.

Ogbuefi Nweke is survived by his wife, Princess Christiana Nweke, sons, daughters, in-laws, grand children and great grand children.

Funeral arrangements for Ogbuefi Dominic Udegbunem Nweke as announced by the family indicated that he will be buried on Friday October 25, 2024 after a requiem mass to be held at Central School, Umuokpe village, Awba-Ofemili, Awka North LGA in Anambra State. Thanksgiving mass will hold on Sunday October 27 at St Pauls Catholic Church Awba-Ofemili.