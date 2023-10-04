Offshore Dimensions gets Outstanding Growth Award

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Parker Hannifin, a distinguished American OEM, has honoured Offshore Dimensions with the prestigious Outstanding Growth Award.

The award is specifically in recognition of the company’s growth as a ParkerStore – The MRO Authority/Distributor in the Retail category for FY22, which is nothing short of spectacular.

Elated Managing Director of Offshore Dimensions, Joan Faluyi, while reacting to the award, stated that the magnitude of this achievement could not be overstated, adding: “We operate within a vast network that extends its reach across more than 90 countries, encompassing over 3600 Parkerstore and service centers, and spanning six global regions”.

According to Faluyi, to be singled out as the recipient of this award is not only a feat that truly humbles the organization and fills it with immense pride, ”It’s a remarkable distinction that reflects the dedication and hard work of every member of the Offshore Dimensions’ team”.

Faluyi further said: “Our journey towards excellence is marked by a commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and setting industry standards. This award is a testament to that commitment and reinforces our mission to not merely meet but exceed expectations, driving growth, and advancing innovation within our field”.

Expressing the organization’s sincere gratitude, her exceptional team, offshore dimensions loyal customers and their invaluable partners, Faluyi said their unwavering support has been the driving force behind offshore dimensions success, adding that Mrs. Joan Faluyi is sharing this accolade with each and every one.

The Managing Director further stated: “This recognition fuels our passion to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, innovating relentlessly, and providing world-class service to our clients. We’re not just in the industry; we’re shaping its future.

“As we embark on this new chapter, stay tuned for more exciting updates from Offshore Dimensions. We are committed to maintaining the momentum, setting higher goals, and achieving even greater milestones. Thank you for being part of our success story!”

