Offer Prayers for Tinubu’s Success this Eid-el-Kabir – Prof. Sulaiman. 

Metro news
By Editor
Jonas Ezieke, Abuja
The Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar O. Sulaiman urged both Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to overcome the numerous challenges plaguing the country. Additionally, he called upon Muslims to embrace the values of sacrifice, love, and unity during their celebrations of Eid-el-Kabir.
Prof. Sulaiman emphasized the need for Nigerians, particularly Muslim celebrants, to utilize this period to pray to Allah for the restoration of the nation’s prosperity, ultimately providing relief for the suffering masses. He regarded the celebration as an opportunity for all to learn essential lessons, such as selfless service to God and humanity, sacrifice, and sincere commitment to righteous conduct in both personal and public life.
Furthermore, he clarified that the significance of the celebration extends beyond mere festivities. While Muslims prepare to offer animal sacrifices during the prescribed days of the festival, the true essence lies not in the meat or blood of the animals but in fostering piety, self-discipline, and sacrifice
