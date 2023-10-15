Ofala festival : Obi of Onitsha accuses INEC of aggravating insecurity nationwide

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Obi of Onitsha His Majesty, Igwe Nnemeka Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), during his 22nd Ofala festival, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of poor outcome of the 2023 general elections and its attendant protests that trailed the excise adding that it would have been avoided if INEC convincingly conducted a transparent, free, fair and credible polls considering massive resources available at its disposal.

He noted that the myriads of problems facing the country have brought the nation to dangerous crossroads of political, economic, insecurity and social woes which are affecting all other aspects of the polity.

He said that the dangerous situation in the country calls for worry, stating, “The outcome of the Presidential election which has been upheld by the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal has been further challenged at the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Further more, the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have announced an extended civil disobedience agenda to “Occupy Nigeria” in protest against the non- transparency of INEC. .

“The uncertainty that now prevails would have been averted if INEC had convincingly conducted transparent elections with the massive resources at its disposal.

“The uncertainty had been further complicated by the continued insecurity concerns in most parts of the country. Following eight years of the previous administration, including the unilateral removal of fuel subsidy without a backup strategy, have seriously deepened the hardship in the country, particularly, at the lower rungs of the society.”

“In effect, the country is at a dangerous crossroads, politically, economically, socially and security wise”

“In the South East, we have the aftermath of the last general elections; the complex and protracted security situation involving kidnapers, political thugs, state and no state actors, etc ; all masquerading as unknown gunmen as well as crippling economic strangulation of the South East arising from the insecurity and the ill advised Sit-At-Home protest that has cost Ndigbo incalculable losses in finances and tragically, properties and lives ” he said.

Achebe further noted that the Onitsha Ancient Kingdom has been able to contain the security challenges following the contributions of security operatives in the area

Speaking also, Gov Charles Soludo announced that in the next two weeks something symbolic would happen in Onitsha and Anambra state in general in the area of security.

He added that the menace of touts and criminals would soon be a thing of the past.

“Onitsha is the Homeland of the entire Igbo race because there is no person in the South East that do not have a relative in Onitsha and this includes the greater Onitsha which comprises of Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Idemili North and South as well as Ogbaru local government areas”

“,We cannot afford to allow touts to run down Onitsha which is the commercial nerve center of the South East and we are clearing all illegal structures and undesirable elements in Onitsha.

“This would have multiplier effect on commerce, industry and wealth creation as well as social harmony” Soludo stated.