Ofala and our support for cultural festivals – Globacom

Technology company, Globacom, has reaffirmed its commitment to continuous sponsorship of the nation’s cultural festivals such as Ofala, Ojude Oba and other leading festivals in the country.

The company’s Divisional Head, South, Mr. Tochukwu Okechukwu, made this pledge, while Speaking at the 2024 Ofala Festival at Ime Obi in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Saturday. He said the pivotal role of culture in national development and its ability to foster national identity and bring people together around shared values, traditions, and history is well appreciated by Globacom, adding that.

He added that, “Culture influences education systems and can inspire creativity and innovation. Cultural knowledge can enhance critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Moreover, a vibrant culture enhances a nation’s soft power, improving its international standing and influence through diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchange”, adding that cultural industries, such as festivals, tourism, arts, and crafts and other cultural industries could help economy grow through creation of jobs, generation of revenue, and also promotion of local products.

Mr. Okechukwu also spoke on the importance of communication in an increasingly interconnected world. He said, “It is through dialogue and connection that we foster understanding and collaboration. Our mission is to empower every voice within our community to be heard through affordable telecom services and digital solutions”.

He also dwelled on the impact of Technology and assured that Globacom was dedicated to harnessing its power to benefit society.

“We envision a future where innovation does not stand apart from tradition, but instead enhances it. We believe that connectivity can strengthen the bonds within our community, bridging generations and fostering collaboration among all our citizens. Together, we can create an environment where our cultural heritage and technological advancements coexist harmoniously, enriching the lives of all. These are the reasons why we will continue to support our cultural festivals such as Ofala and Ojude Oba.” He said.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, in his address paid glowing tribute to Globacom for its long-standing support for Ofala Festival which has significantly boosted its profile. He added that efforts are underway to list Ofala on UNESCO’S Representative list of Intangible Cultural Heritage that the support of the Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Economy has been sought in this regard.

The climax of the festival which was the 23rd edition since the monarch’s coronation was the emergence of the Obi from his annual seclusion and his traditional majestic dance round the Ime Obi in his full regalia on the two days of the ceremony, alongside his palace chiefs, who also danced to the “Egwu Ota” in turns after which they paid homage to the traditional ruler. The age groups, from newest such as Ifedioranma, Ugoamaka, and Oganiru Onicha to the much older groups, also danced round in flamboyant uniforms and paid homage to Igwe Achebe.

This year’s sponsorship of Ofala will be rounded off on Wednesday October 23 when Globacom will host a Royal Banquet in honour of the monarch at the Ime Obi.