Oduduwa University founder arrested over death of OAU post-graduate student

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has arrested Dr Ramon Adedoyin, founder of Oduduwa University and the Polytechnic, Ile-Ife, over the death of a post-graduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU.

Dr Adedoyin is also the chairman of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

It would be recalled that the deceased, Mr. Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s degree student of OAU, came from Abuja to sit for his examination at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro, Osun State before his demise.

The police had earlier arrested six suspects linked to the death of the student.

In a statement issued by State Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, through the command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola on Wednesday, Adedoyin was arrested on November 15, 2021.

The police boss said the suspect is currently in police detention, undergoing interrogation in connection with the case, while awaiting the autopsy report from the hospital.

While thanking members of the public, especially the bereaved family, students and management of OAU for their patience to allow the police continue on a thorough investigation on the matter, Olokode reiterates the commitment of the state police command to ensure justice is done.

He noted that no matter the personality of the person involved in the case or how highly or lowly-placed in the society, if found culpable would be brought to justice.

He assured that update on the case would be made public as the event unfolds.

For a better society