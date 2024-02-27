Odili, Amiesemaka appointed pro-chancellors, as Gov Fubara reconstitutes governing councils of state varsities

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has approved the appointment of former Supreme Court Judge, Hon. Justice Mary Odili (Rtd.) and Nigerian ex-Super Eagles player, Adokiye Amiesemaka as Pro-chancellors of the two Rivers State owned universities.

The institutions are Rivers State University, RSU, Nkpolu Oroworukwo and Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, IAUE, Rumuolumeni in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the state respectively.

Governor Fubara in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Tammy Danagogo in Port Harcourt on Monday, also announced the reconstitution of the governing council of the state owned Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic (CEA POLY)

According to the statement, Hon. Justice Mary Odili (Rtd) was appointed to be the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the reconstituted governing council of the Rivers State University (RSU).

Governor Fubara also appointed Barr. Mela Oforibika, Chukwuma Chinwo, Esq., Adata Bio-Briggs, Esq., Dr. Jonathan Nimi Hart, Ngo Martins-Yellowe, Dr. Igoni William-Park and Mr. Ogbugbu Samuel Barisua to serve as members.

For the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Chief Adokiye Amiesemaka was appointed to serve as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council, while Dr. Iboh Okidim, Prof. Jason Osai, Prof. Ijeoma Akpu, Dr. Akabue Godson Ugochukwu, Mrs. Mmeme Gogo-Adiari and Hon. Dominic Sata were appointed to serve as members.

Similarly, for Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, the governor appointed Dr. Robinson Ewoh to serve as Chairman of the governing council while Dr. Emmanuel Omah, Nwonuala Chinaka Charles, Barr. Evans Amadi, Dr. Nancy Nwankwo, Chief Dakorinama Evans Ibama and Chief Engr. Bajor Osaro are to serve as members

The statement noted that the appointments takes immediate effect