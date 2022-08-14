Odeh: Gov. Abiodun condemns abduction, killing of Miss MAPOLY

.’Murder barbaric, wicked’

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has condemned the murder of a student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Miss Happiness Odeh by men suspected to be kidnappers.

The student and the school beauty pageant winner was reportedly abducted along Iperu Remo road on her way to a movie location in Ipara-Remo last Tuesday.

The corpse of the ND Mass Communication student, believed to have been dumped after she was allegedly killed by her abductors, was later discovered on Thursday.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on weekend, described the killing of the student as barbaric and wicked.

He expressed shock over the incident which he noted was putting the state in a situation that was never synonymous with Ogun.

Abiodun, who further expressed his grief over the death of the student, said such an inhuman act will not be left unpunished.

The governor added that his administration would not tolerate ungodly and criminal activities that would put the state in a bad light.

Abiodun, who vowed that his administration would do everything within the law to ensure Odeh’s killers are brought to book, said he had given the police and other security agencies in the state marching order to fish out the perpetrators of the devilish act.

While commiserating with the family of the late student, Gov. Abiodun assured her relatives that those responsible for the murder of the promising lady would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The governor, however, reassured his administration’s commitment to providing adequate security of lives and property of the residents of the state.