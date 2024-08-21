Oborevwori hails Olu of Warri, Atuwatse III on 3rd coronation anniversary

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, on the third anniversary of his coronation.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, the governor praised the monarch for ensuring peaceful co-existence in Warri Kingdom since he ascended the ancient throne.

Oborevwori stated that the Olu had played significant roles in the economic revival of the Kingdom in the last three years.

While describing Atuwatse III as “a man of peace, a bridge-builder and of profound integrity” whose reign so far was already recording positive turnaround in the lives of his subjects and the kingdom, he appealed for more patience and support from his subjects to ensure a greater Iwere nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I warmly congratulate His Majesty, the Olu of Warri, Atuwatse III, CFR, on the occasion of his 3rd coronation anniversary.

“I join the people of Itsekiri nation in honouring a great king and in wishing him strength, health and wisdom as he continues to carry out the duty of providing traditional and cultural leadership for his people.

“Over the course of his three years on the throne, Atuwatse III has led with distinction and influence by abiding by the law and serving as an inspiration to the Itsekiri people in particular as well as to Deltans and other Nigerians in general.

“I must applaud his leadership skill in maintaining and overseeing the Iwere people’s culture and traditions by encouraging concord, socio-cultural collaboration, communal living and peaceful coexistence between the Itsekiri and other ethnic groups in the state,” the governor stated.

