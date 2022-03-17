Obiano’s wife creates scene at Soludo’s inauguration, engages in fight with Bianca Ojukwu,

Wife of the out-gone governor of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano on Thursday engaged in a fight with Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu at the venue of the inauguration of Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

Mrs Ojukwu who had arrived the venue of the event early took a front seat row beside the outgone governor stirred some bile in Mrs Obiano as she reportedly approached her, raining insults on her.

In a swift reaction, the widow of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu smacked her and Mrs Obiano held and drew Ojukwu’s hair, before security operatives separated then.

Reports have it that Mrs Obiano came set for a fight.

Meanwhile, she was earlier stopped at the gate, when her convoy attempted to use the main gate.

She was said to have arrived late for the event, while her husband who arrived much earlier had already inspected the guard of honour, and the swearing in ritual for the new Governor was ongoing she gotbto the venue.

A barricade at the expressway, leading into the government house was locked with keys, while Mrs Obiano was advised by security men to drive down to a far away junction and turn into a smaller gate that leads to the government house.

Mrs Obiano who was late for the function refused, but later trekked from the express to the main gate, where she also caused a stir, before the gate was opened for her.

She later trekked into the government house, where the function held, abandoning her convoy.

Mrs Obiano and her husband however left the inauguration ceremony immediately after Prof Chukwuma Soludo, the new Governor was sworn in